J-K: Pakistani intruder shot at, arrested after bid to infiltrate foiled by BSF in Kathua

A Pakistani intruder was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district after he was attempting to infiltrate into India. The BSF foiled his attempt and shot at him to stop him.

The Border Security Force (BSF) captured a Pakistani intruder after they opened fire on observing movement of a group of people attempting to infiltrate into the Indian side along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials told PTI.

The BSF was alert and patrolling the area when they noticed some suspicious people between Chandwan and Kothey border outposts in the Hiranagar sector around 4 pm today. The troops challenged those intruders to stop, the officials further said. The BSF officials said that the intruders ignored their repeated warnings to stop, provoking the BSF personnel to open fire, which injured one of the intruders. The troops were patrolling the forward posts.

After opening fire, the troops immediately ran towards the direction of the group and arrested the injured intruder and shifted him to a hospital for treatment, informed the officials. They also said that his identity and the motive behind his abortive attempt to infiltrate into this side was a matter of further investigation.

(With inputs from agency)