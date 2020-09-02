J-K: Pakistan targets houses, schools in unprovoked ceasefire violation at Gurez

According to reports, six civilian and government structures were damaged that include a government school and a Islamic school. Pakistani troops violated ceasefire and resorted to motor shelling along the Line of Control in Gurez area of of north Kashmir.

Four residential houses, schools got damaged in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday night.

According to reports, six civilian and government structures were damaged that include a government school and a Islamic school. Pakistani troops violated ceasefire and resorted to motor shelling along the Line of Control in Gurez area of of north Kashmir.

A police officer said that Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked motor shelling in forward areas of Gurez late on Tuesday evening during which at least four residential houses, a government high school and a Islamic school were damaged. However, no casualties or injury was reported.

Indian troops gave a befitting reply to the unproved ceasefire violation of Pakistan in the area and exchange of fire went on till late in the night.

On Wedneday, too an infiltration bid was foiled in the Nowgam sector of Handwara area in Kupwara district where after suspicious movement, Indian troops challenged the intruders and a brief exchange of fire took place. Large scale searches were then launched in the area.