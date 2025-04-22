Officials said security forces have fanned out in the Baisaran area to hunt down the assailants.

Terrorists attacked tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon. Multiple tourists were feared killed and at least 20 injured when terrorists opened fire in a picturesque meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town. The death toll could be more than 20, estimated a high-ranking official without getting into details, PTI reported. Officials said security forces have fanned out in the Baisaran area to hunt down the assailants.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said security forces have launched operations to neutralise terrorists who carried out the Pahalgam attack, and the perpetrators will have to pay a very heavy price for their heinous act. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday "strongly" condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and paid condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. In a post on X, PM Modi said, those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and said the perpetrators would face the harshest consequences. He added that he would be visiting Srinagar to hold a security review meeting. Political leaders across parties have strongly condemned the firing incident reported in the Pahalgam area of south Kashmir, calling it an attack on peace and the region's tourism sector.

'Rescued three injured persons': Local

#WATCH | Anantnag, J&K | A local working as a Tourist Police personnel in Pahalgam says, "I rescued three injured persons. Local people rescued all the injured. there." pic.twitter.com/DDPkYWv9yM — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2025

Anantnag Police announces a 24/7 Emergency Help Desk for tourists

*24/7 Emergency Help Desk for Tourists –Police Control Room Anantnag*



A dedicated help desk has been established at the Police Control Room Anantnag to assist tourists requiring assistance or information.



Contact Details:



9596777669

01932225870

Whatsapp 9419051940 — Anantnag Police( اننت ناگ پولیس) (@AnantnagPolice) April 22, 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to arrive in Srinagar

He will be conducting a high-level meeting in the wake of the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam.