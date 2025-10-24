J-K: National Conference bags 3, BJP wins 1 seat in first Rajya Sabha polls since abrogation of Article 370

Chhath Puja 2025 Nahay Khay: Check date, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance of first day of Chhath festival
Rs 1,500 crore scam from 30,000 people, Ministry of Home Affairs reveal mega cybercrime data, these cities worst hit
Washington's Financial Noose: Can India and China escape Trump's Russian oil trap?
Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor reach Jamnagar for Isha, Akash Ambani’s grand birthday bash; See Pics
Explained: How LeBron James' name got pulled into NBA's biggest gambling scandal in decades
Millionaire domestic help Wajid Ali arrested in Pakistan for stealing Rs 227000, gold biscuits; owns multiple properties, cars
Apple cider vinegar: 5 benefits, risks, tips to use it safely for better health
'I Love Muhammad' posters spark controversy at JNU ahead of students' union polls
Cyclone Montha threat looms over Bay of Bengal, IMD issues orange alert for THESE districts of Tamil Nadu; check forecast
Maharashtra: Woman doctor dies by suicide; note on palm alleges rape, mental harassment by two police personnel
INDIA
National Conference leaders Sajad Kichloo, Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan, and GS (Shammi) Oberoi won the election to Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, i.e., October 24. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sat Sharma bagged the fourth Rajya Sabha seat.
National Conference leaders Sajad Kichloo, Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan, and GS (Shammi) Oberoi won the election to Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, i.e., October 24. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sat Sharma bagged the fourth Rajya Sabha seat.
Voting for four Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir began on Thursday morning, i.e., October 23. This was the first Rajya Sabha election from the Union Territory since the abrogation of Article 370, putting an end to a decade-long hiatus.
Three polling booths have been set up within the Legislative Assembly premises to facilitate the voting process, given that this election is a closely watched one as it will shape the representation of Jammu and Kashmir at the national level.
According to official sources, over 70 MLAs, including J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, had cast their votes by 12:00 p.m.
With inputs from PTI