INDIA

J-K: National Conference bags 3, BJP wins 1 seat in first Rajya Sabha polls since abrogation of Article 370

National Conference leaders Sajad Kichloo, Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan, and GS (Shammi) Oberoi won the election to Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, i.e., October 24. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sat Sharma bagged the fourth Rajya Sabha seat.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 07:11 PM IST

J-K: National Conference bags 3, BJP wins 1 seat in first Rajya Sabha polls since abrogation of Article 370
File image credit: ANI
    National Conference leaders Sajad Kichloo, Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan, and GS (Shammi) Oberoi won the election to Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, i.e., October 24. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sat Sharma bagged the fourth Rajya Sabha seat. 

    Voting for four Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir began on Thursday morning, i.e., October 23. This was the first Rajya Sabha election from the Union Territory since the abrogation of Article 370, putting an end to a decade-long hiatus. 

    Three polling booths have been set up within the Legislative Assembly premises to facilitate the voting process, given that this election is a closely watched one as it will shape the representation of Jammu and Kashmir at the national level. 

    According to official sources, over 70 MLAs, including J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, had cast their votes by 12:00 p.m.

    With inputs from PTI

