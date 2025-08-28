Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

J-K monsoon tragedy: 35 bodies recovered in Vaishno Devi landslide, death toll rises to 41

Donald Trump Tariffs News: Can India boycott Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Amazon, KFC, McDonald's to put pressure on US? This is what Ramdev said...

Bigg Boss controversial stars: Elvish Yadav, Rakhi Sawant and more who grabbed the spotlight

RCB issue first statement in three months after Bengaluru stampede tragedy, launch...: 'Silence wasn’t absence, it was grief'

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Bigg Boss 19 contestant's multi-crore net worth and glamorous lifestyle

Viral video: Anupam Kher shares deleted scene of Bradley Cooper narrating Lord Ganesha's story using ‘cuss’ words, gets brutally trolled

A Fatal Miscalculation? Modi's Risky Gambit Between Washington and Beijing

Rajgir International Stadium to Anil Agarwal International Stadium: 7 futuristic Indian cricket stadiums you must know about

TikTok star Natasha Allen passes away at 28 after 5 year battle with 'rare' Synovial Sarcoma cancer, THIS silent killer is common in..., know symptoms, causes

Hrithik Roshan almost rejected Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, ex-wife Sussanne Khan then...: 'If she were not...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Donald Trump Tariffs News: Can India boycott Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Amazon, KFC, McDonald's to put pressure on US? This is what Ramdev said...

Can India boycott Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Amazon, to put pressure on US? Ramdev says..

Bigg Boss controversial stars: Elvish Yadav, Rakhi Sawant and more who grabbed the spotlight

Bigg Boss controversial stars: Elvish Yadav, Rakhi Sawant and more who grabbed t

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Bigg Boss 19 contestant's multi-crore net worth and glamorous lifestyle

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Bigg Boss 19 contestant's multi-crore net worth and

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeIndia

INDIA

J-K monsoon tragedy: 35 bodies recovered in Vaishno Devi landslide, death toll rises to 41

Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra was suspended after the tragedy, but was restored through the old route on Wednesday evening. Authorities have closed all schools, colleges and universities in the union territory for the day.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 12:27 PM IST

J-K monsoon tragedy: 35 bodies recovered in Vaishno Devi landslide, death toll rises to 41
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir has wreaked havoc in the area, resulting in a rise in the death toll to 41, with a reported landslide on the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route in Reasi district, and several other areas. Thirty-five bodies have been recovered so far in the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine route landslide tragedy. The Trikuta Hills landslide occurred on Tuesday, and the officials of the Katra Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said that 35 bodies have been recovered so far from the debris near Ardhkuwari.

35 bodies recovered in Vaishno Devi landslide

So far, 22 of these bodies have been identified. Most of them hailed from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The families of many of them have reached Katra, and the bodies, after completion of the legal formalities, are being handed over to their relatives, officials said. Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra was suspended after the tragedy, but was restored through the old route on Wednesday evening.
“Army, Police and SDRF men were still engaged in a rescue operation. The entire work is being carried out manually as it is not possible to use JCBs there,” officials said.

At least 20 people were injured in this landslide triggered by incessant heavy rain and are undergoing treatment in different hospitals. The landslide struck near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Ardhkuwari, about halfway along the 11-km trek from Katra to the shrine, at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Elsewhere, four, including a BSF trooper, were killed by floods. The Indian Air Force and Army have airlifted 86 marooned people to safety, including 26 CRPF jawans, after the Ravi River breached the three flood gates at the Lakhanpur barrage.

 Tawi bund heavy flooding 

Reports said 700 houses have been damaged by flood water after the Tawi, Chenab, Uhj, Basantar, Devak, Tarnah and Munawar rivers in the Jammu division breached their banks and inundated populated areas.
All major highways and roads, including the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, Batote-Doda-Kishtwar-Paddar, Katra-Reasi-Mahore-Gool, Kathua-Basohli-Bani, Udhampur-Ramnagar-Basantgarh and many other inter-district and link roads, remained blocked by landslides. Even the traffic on the Jammu-Pathankote National Highway remained suspended for several hours due to flooding in the Lakhanpur Toll Plaza area and on the highway near the damaged bridge. Over 7,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying flooded areas. The phone and network services were restored across all networks on Wednesday, 24 hours after the damage to optical fibres by mudslides, etc.

The Tawi bund near Bikram Chowk, adjoining a temple, has suffered damage due to heavy flooding, while a portion of the approach road of the 4th Tawi bridge caved in.
SKUAST- Chatha complex and GGM Science College, Jammu, remained submerged in water, while many low-lying areas of the city were also waterlogged.
The city roads and lanes have suffered massive damage, and many drains have been washed away.
Similar reports have been received from Kathua, Samba, Udhampur and some other areas. The power infrastructure has also suffered huge damage, and many pockets in Jammu city did not have electricity on Wednesday evening.

Kishtwar flash flood

In Kishtwar, a massive flash flood after a cloudburst at Margi village in the remote Warwan area damaged at least 30 houses and a bridge and caused land erosion in the crop fields spread over 300 Kanals of land.
A BSF trooper identified as Rajiv Nunia, belonging to Assam, was washed away in the Chenab River flood when he was deployed at a forward post in the Pargwal area of Akhnoor sector in Jammu district on Tuesday night. Many areas of the Jammu district suffered badly due to floods. Scores of houses and government buildings were damaged. More than 60 vehicles were also damaged in the Tawi flood in the Peerkho area along the Circular Road.

Defence spokesman said that the Indian Air Force has pressed into service six Mi-17 and one Chinook helicopters for relief and rescue operations in the flooded parts of Jammu. Authorities have closed all schools, colleges and universities in the union territory for the day. The Meteorological (MeT) Department has forecast improvement in weather in J&K from today as water in all the rivers of Jammu division receded to below the danger mark in the morning today.

(With inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi's BIG EV push, inaugurates Maruti Suzuki’s e VITARA in...; to be exported over...
PM Modi's BIG EV push, inaugurates Maruti Suzuki’s e VITARA in...; to be exporte
Sushmita Sen's daughter Alisah Sen turned 16, Aarya actress pens heartfelt note on daughter's achievements: 'There’s so much more to come!'
Sushmita Sen's daughter Alisah Sen turned 16, Aarya actress pens heartfelt note
'It's time to go and do MRI': Suryakumar Yadav gives major fitness update ahead of Asia Cup 2025
Suryakumar Yadav gives major fitness update ahead of Asia Cup 2025
Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul set to undergo crucial Yo-Yo Test before Australia series; Virat Kohli’s status unclear
Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul set to undergo crucial Yo-Yo Test, Virat Kohli’s status
Greater Noida Dowry Murder: Accused Vipin Bhati had affair, his lover alleged physical assault
Greater Noida Dowry Murder: Accused Vipin Bhati had affair, his lover alleged ph
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE