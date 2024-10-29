INDIA
However, Srinagar and other weather stations across the valley experienced relatively warmer nights for this time of the season.
Several places in the higher reaches of Kashmir on Tuesday received light snowfall and the Meteorological Department has forecast cloudy weather for two days with a possibility of light rain or snow in the upper areas of the valley, officials said in Srinagar.
Some areas like Gurez, in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, and Minimarg, on the Srinagar-Leh highway, experienced light snowfall early morning, the officials said. They said there have been reports of light snowfall in a few other areas as well.
The Meteorological department has forecast generally cloudy weather in Kashmir over two days from Tuesday, with a possibility of light rain/light snow, especially in the higher reaches of north and central Kashmir. The Met Office has said the weather is likely to remain mainly dry afterwards till the first week of November.
Meanwhile, Srinagar and other weather stations across the valley experienced relatively warmer nights for this time of the season. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius last night which was 7.4 degrees above the normal, the officials said.
They said the deviation in the normal minimum temperature across the valley ranged from 6.3 to 8.1 degrees for this time of the season. The maximum temperature has also remained a few degrees above the normal over the last few days.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)
