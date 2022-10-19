J-K: LeT terrorist arrested for killing 2 labourers from UP's Kannauj dies 'by firing of another terrorist'

File Photo

On Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist in Shopian hours after he allegedly killed two labourers from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj in a grenade attack. Now, according to the latest update, the Lashkar-e-Taiba "hybrid terrorist" has been killed in an anti-terror operation in J-K, police said on Wednesday.

In a tweet today, Kashmir Zone police said, "Based on the disclosure of arrested hybrid terrorist and in continuous raids by police and security forces, another contact has been established between terrorists and SFs at Nowgam, Shopian, in which hybrid terrorist Imran Bashir Ganaie (was) killed by the firing of another terrorist."

The tweet further read that other incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were also seized from the encounter site.

"The search operation is still going on," police said.

For the unversed, two labourers from the Kannauj area of Uttar Pradesh were killed in a grenade attack early Tuesday at Harmain in Shopian. Police arrested two people, including Ganaie, for their involvement in the incident.

As for "Hybrid terrorists", they are unlisted radicalised people who carry out terror strikes and slip back into their routine lives often without leaving any trace.