J-K Kishtwar cloudburst: Death toll rises to 45, over 100 injured on Machail Mata pilgrimage route

The death toll from the massive cloudburst that triggered a flash flood in the Chesoti area of Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, has risen to 45, with more than 100 people injured, officials said on Friday.

Kishtwar Additional Superintendent of Police Pradeep Singh told ANI that rescue operations are underway with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, SDRF, Fire Services, CISF, CRPF and the Army on the ground.

"45 have been confirmed dead, while over 100 injured have been shifted (for treatment). Many people are still feared missing. We will update as more missing people or dead bodies are found... Ambulance and local people are also working shoulder to shoulder with the police for the rescue operation... 8-10 of the deceased people were identified, and the identification process is going on..." he said.

The cloudburst occurred on Thursday in Chesoti village of Paddar along the Machail Mata Yatra route, which had drawn a large number of devotees.

In view of the weather conditions and the disaster, Kishtwar Police has set up control rooms and help desks across the district to assist citizens and pilgrims, particularly in remote areas.

Families of missing persons have been asked to contact --

District Control Room -- 01995-259555, 9484217492

PCR Kishtwar -- 9906154100, 9103454100, 01995-259193, 100.

"Rescue operations continue in Chesoti, Tehsil Atholi, District Kishtwar. *DGP J&K Police Sh. Nalin Prabhat-IPS* is personally monitoring the situation on the ground," District Police Kishtwar wrote in a post on X, also sharing a list of rescued and injured persons as of August 14.

J&K Leader of Opposition and local MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma said the incident occurred around 11 a.m.

"There was a huge rush here as devotees in large numbers participated in the Machail Mata Yatra. There has been a huge loss...42 bodies have been retrieved...This is a very big disaster...I am hopeful that tomorrow, if the weather allows, rescue operations will be carried out through helicopter services..." he said.

Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Kishtwar, Dr Yudhvir Singh Kotwal, said the hospital had received 88 patients so far, with 36 referred to GMC Jammu. "We are awaiting identification for two dead bodies which were brought to the hospital..." he added.

One of the injured, Vishal Mehra, who had come from Jammu for the yatra, described the chaos, "We were returning after the darshan and had stopped at Chesoti. A part of our group was a little behind. We were having tea, and as soon as we finished, Army personnel told us to run from there. We rushed, but we got trapped in the debris."

"My sister and nephew are missing. There has been a massive loss...It felt like a sudden blast, and we could not act in time," he said.

"When the cloud burst, we were flown away and I was stuck under a car... My mother was under an electricity pole... Administration took quick action, and the vehicles of the army and the CRPF arrived immediately..." Another victim said.

