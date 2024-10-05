J-K: Infiltration bid foiled at LoC in Kupwara district, operation underway

The army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, in a post on X, said troops spotted suspicious activity in Gugaldhar and challenged the intruders, leading to an exchange of firing.

Security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the Indian Army said on Saturday.

The army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, in a post on X, said troops spotted suspicious activity in Gugaldhar and challenged the intruders, leading to an exchange of firing.

The operation is still on and is being led by a joint team of J-K Police and the army, it said.

READ | Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi urges for record voting as polls for 90 seats begin