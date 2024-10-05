Twitter
J-K: Infiltration bid foiled at LoC in Kupwara district, operation underway

'Anand?': Mukesh Ambani's sweet gesture towards 'Damaad' Anand Pirmal captivates hearts, WATCH viral video

RBI appoints Aviral Jain as new Executive Director

Meet man, Indian executive whose wedding was attended by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, says iPhone 16 Pro is 'waste of time'

Bad news for Ratan Tata as this Indian carmaker beats Tata Motors in..., races ahead of Toyota, Kia

India

J-K: Infiltration bid foiled at LoC in Kupwara district, operation underway

The army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, in a post on X, said troops spotted suspicious activity in Gugaldhar and challenged the intruders, leading to an exchange of firing.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 10:53 AM IST

J-K: Infiltration bid foiled at LoC in Kupwara district, operation underway
Security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the Indian Army said on Saturday.

The army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, in a post on X, said troops spotted suspicious activity in Gugaldhar and challenged the intruders, leading to an exchange of firing. 

The operation is still on and is being led by a joint team of J-K Police and the army, it said.

READ | Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi urges for record voting as polls for 90 seats begin

 

