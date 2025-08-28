Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Apple iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Specifications, price, features compared; what are new upgrades?

Sushmita Sen's daughter Alisah Sen turned 16, Aarya actress pens heartfelt note on daughter's achievements: 'There’s so much more to come!'

'Kill Trump', 'Nuke India': Minneapolis shooter Robin Westman's alleged manifesto video shows disturbing messages on guns

Meet Vivek Agnihotri's controversial Taimur: Child actor from The Bengal Files, has worked with Riteish Deshmukh in.., his name is...

J-K infiltration: 2 terrorists gunned down by Indian Army along LoC in Gurez sector

Trump advisor calls India 'arrogant' over Russian oil purchase, suggests possibility of adjusting tariffs: 'India can get 25% off tomorrow if...'

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent issues statement on 'complicated' India-US trade negotiations, says,' we'll come...'

Greater Noida Dowry Murder: Nikki Bhati's dying statement contradicts family allegations, here's what we know so far

Who was Robin Westman? Minneapolis school shooter Identified as trans woman after his 'violence fantasies' videos emerge online

Harry Potter director lashes out at HBO reboot, says 'it is more of the same' after seeing pics of this character: 'What's the point?'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Apple iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Specifications, price, features compared; what are new upgrades?

Apple iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Specifications, price, features compared

Sushmita Sen's daughter Alisah Sen turned 16, Aarya actress pens heartfelt note on daughter's achievements: 'There’s so much more to come!'

Sushmita Sen's daughter Alisah Sen turned 16, Aarya actress pens heartfelt note

Meet Vivek Agnihotri's controversial Taimur: Child actor from The Bengal Files, has worked with Riteish Deshmukh in.., his name is...

Meet Vivek Agnihotri's controversial Taimur: Child actor from The Bengal Files

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeIndia

INDIA

J-K infiltration: 2 terrorists gunned down by Indian Army along LoC in Gurez sector

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a joint operation, neutralised two terrorists along the Line of Control in the Gurez sector's Naushehra Nard. Know what exactly happened here.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 09:25 AM IST

J-K infiltration: 2 terrorists gunned down by Indian Army along LoC in Gurez sector
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Two terrorists were neutralised after the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in the Gurez sector’s Naushehra Nard. The encounter took place under Operation Naushera Nar IV, where alert troops engaged a group of infiltrators trying to cross into Indian territory. The Indian Army also launched a massive search operation to rule out the possibility of any other infiltrators in the area. 

2 terrorists killed in encounter along LoC in J&K

Based on intelligence, the Indian army engaged in a brief exchange of fire, resulting in the elimination of two terrorists. The bodies of the slain terrorists were located during the sweep. In a post on social media X, Chinar Corps wrote, "Based on intelligence provided by JKP regarding a likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolicein Gurez Sector. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Troops responded with effective fire, neutralising two terrorists."

Earlier on August 13, the Chinar Corps paid solemn tribute to Havildar Ankit Kumar, who made the ultimate sacrifice while foiling the infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Baramulla district. The Indian Army has foiled an infiltration bid in the Uri sector this morning and had killed two terrorists in the same area a few days ago. While foiling the infiltration bid today, Havildar Ankit Kumar lost his life. Search operations are continuing in the area, according to Army officials.

Chinar Corps honours martyred Havildar Ankit Kumar

In a statement on X, the Chinar Corps said, "Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of Braveheart Havildar Ankit Kumar, who laid down his life while undertaking operational duty along the Line of Control in Uri, Baramulla. Chinar Warriors salute his immense valour and sacrifice, express deepest condolence and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family."

A day ago as well, Chinar Corps mourned the loss of Sepoy Banoth Anil Kumar, who died while on operational duty along the Line of Control in Baramulla district, while also saluting his bravery, expressing condolences, and extending solidarity to his family. In a post on X, the Army said, "Chinar Corps deeply regret the loss of the precious life of Braveheart Sepoy Banoth Anil Kumar, while performing operational duty along the Line of Control in Baramulla district. Chinar Warriors salute his immense valour and sacrifice, express deepest condolence and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family."

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma to collectively lose Rs 2000000000 due to...
Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma to collectively lose Rs 2000000000 due to...
'Give them dagger or pistol instead of...': UP Mahapanchayat urges parents after Noida dowry murder case
'Give them dagger or pistol instead of...': UP Mahapanchayat urges parents
Anant Ambani's Vantara releases statement after Supreme Court's SIT order, says 'committed to transparency...'
Anant Ambani's Vantara releases statement after Supreme Court's SIT order
Taylor Swift says yes to Travis Kelce, drops lovey-dovey photos from engagement ceremony: See pics
Taylor Swift says yes to Travis Kelce, drops lovey-dovey photos from engagement
Mumbai to Konkan ferry: Ro-Ro service to be launched on...; know fares, timings, and more
Mumbai to Konkan ferry: Ro-Ro service to be launched on...; know fares, timings,
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE