Human Trafficking: J-K Police busts human trafficking racket in Budgam; rescues 14 women, arrests 3 | Photo: ANI

On Friday, the Budgam district of Kashmir's Jammu and Kashmir police announced that they had arrested three individuals as part of a human trafficking organisation. A police squad from Budgam raided a location in Dulipora village after receiving information that human trafficking was taking place in the area. They were able to rescue 14 women, including minors, from Shamim Ahmad Bhat's home and other nearby locations.

As a result, Shamim Ahmad and the other two accused, Shagufta and Asmat, both Dulipora Parthan residents, were taken into custody. The Budgam police station has filed a FIR in accordance with the relevant legal provisions, according to information provided to the Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday.

READ | Azam Khan disqualified from UP Assembly, house secretariat declares seat vacant

Preliminary investigations revealed that the three people arrested on suspicion of human trafficking were obtaining the girls from various locations and abusing them in Budgam and other areas of the valley. More arrests are anticipated as the case continues to be investigated. In the meantime, the rehabilitation procedure for the freed victims of human trafficking has begun at the Nari Niketan Rehabilitation Center Chadoora.

The Rajasthan government has been notified by NHRC to look into and conduct an investigation into reports of the auctioning of girls on stamp papers. The commission has asked the chief secretary of Rajasthan for a detailed report on the matter, as well as information on what steps have been taken, what steps have already been taken, and, if not, what steps have been suggested to be done to prevent such occurrences.

READ | Musk takes over Twitter: Rahul Gandhi now hopes company will take action against 'hate speech'

(With inputs from ANI)