J-K govt to form SIT to probe killing of Kashmiri Pandit, government job to be provided to his kin

First meet of INDIA bloc coordination committee in Delhi on this date

Dia Mirza flaunts her recycled midi dress, see pics

Watch: Madhuri Dixit enjoys Beyonce concert with husband Dr Shriram Nene, calls celebrated singer 'queen'

Chandrababu Naidu arrest: TDP calls for state-wide bandh on Monday

Maharashtra: Six killed, few injured after lift collapses in Thane building

First meet of INDIA bloc coordination committee in Delhi on this date

Watch: Madhuri Dixit enjoys Beyonce concert with husband Dr Shriram Nene, calls celebrated singer 'queen'

Chandrababu Naidu arrest: TDP calls for state-wide bandh on Monday

10 best iron-rich foods 

Easy hacks to avoid overeating, weight gain

6 times Jacqueline Fernandez left fans mesmerised with her jaw-dropping looks

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

G20 Summit: Rishi Sunak Visits Akshardham Temple With Akshata Murty; Performs Aarti, Walks Barefoot

From investments to trade: PM Modi meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on sidelines of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Amid name change row, PM Modi sends strong 'Bharat' message to opposition

Watch: Madhuri Dixit enjoys Beyonce concert with husband Dr Shriram Nene, calls celebrated singer 'queen'

After playing Lord Rama in Adipurush, Prabhas will be seen as Lord Shiva in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa

Maharaja first look: Wounded Vijay Sethupathi looks lethal in poster of his 50th film, fans call it 'masterpiece'

J-K govt to form SIT to probe killing of Kashmiri Pandit, government job to be provided to his kin

Rahul Bhat was shot at and critically injured by militants in his office at Chadoora in Budgam district on Thursday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 13, 2022, 09:27 PM IST

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday announced the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit employee in Budgam district.

It also said a government job will be provided to the wife of the slain employee.

Rahul Bhat was shot at and critically injured by militants in his office at Chadoora in Budgam district on Thursday. He succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Srinagar.

"A decision has been taken to constitute special investigative team to probe all the aspects of the despicable terror attack. The SHO of the concerned police station has also been attached," Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted.

He also announced a government job for Bhat's wife and said the administration will bear the educational expenses of his daughter.

"J&K administration to provide a government job to Rahul Bhat's wife in Jammu and financial assistance to the family. The government will bear educational expenses of the daughter," Sinha added.

Bhat's killing has evoked protests from Kashmiri Pandits, who are working in the Valley under the Prime Minister's Employment Package for the migrants.

On Friday, police had to use tear smoke shells and resort to baton charge to disperse a group of protesting migrant employees at Sheikhpura in Budgam who were on their way to Srinagar International Airport to protest against the killing.

Meanwhile, district administration Srinagar has dismissed reports about mass resignation by Kashmiri Pandit employees.

"The social media reports of resignations by Migrant employees are denied as no such letter of resignation(s) have been received by the administration. Service-related issues are being addressed in time bound manner, in (a) week," it tweeted from its official handle. 

