Terrorists on Sunday, i.e., November 3, attacked the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) and weekly market in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar with a grenade, leaving five injured.

Terrorists on Sunday, i.e., November 3, attacked the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) and weekly market in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar with a grenade, leaving five injured.

The attack occurred in a crowded flea market in the heart of the city near the heavily-guarded TRC, Times of India has reported.

Meanwhile, authorities swiftly responded to the incident and the injured individuals were rushed to a hospital.

Reacting to the news, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the incident and appealed to the security apparatus to "do everything possible to end the spurt of attacks".

The last few days have been dominated by headlines of attacks & encounters in parts of the valley. Today’s news of a grenade attack on innocent shoppers at the ‘Sunday market’ in Srinagar is deeply disturbing. There can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians. The… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 3, 2024

"The last few days have been dominated by headlines of attacks & encounters in parts of the valley. Today’s news of a grenade attack on innocent shoppers at the ‘Sunday market’ in Srinagar is deeply disturbing. There can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians. The security apparatus must do everything possible to end this spurt of attacks at the earliest so that people can go about their lives without any fear", Abdullah wrote in a post on 'X'.

Surge in terror attacks in the valley

Notably, since the formation of new Omar Abdullah-led government in the Union Territory, there has been a surge in terror attacks targeting especially non-locals in the valley.

On Friday, two persons from Uttar Pradesh were shot at by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. On October 24, two soldiers and two Army porters were killed while another porter and a soldier were injured in a militant attack on an Army vehicle six kilometres from the tourist hotspot Gulmarg.

Moreover, on October 20, a local doctor and six non-local labourers were gunned down by terrorists at a tunnel construction site in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal. A labourer from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district on October 18.