J-K: Encounter breaks out in Kawoosa Khalisa area of Budgam, 2-3 terrorists trapped

An encounter broke between terrorists and security forces in the Kawoosa Khalisa area of Central Kashmir's Budgam district on Monday.

The J&K Police confirmed the gunfight. The Kashmir zone police tweeted, " #Encounter has started at #Kawoosa area of #Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice"

A police officer said that as the joint team cordoned the area, the hiding terrorists fired upon searching party, which was retaliated by the searching team, and an encounter started.

Sources in the police said two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area and firefight is going on.