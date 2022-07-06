J-K: Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Kulgam

File Photo

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at the Hadigam area in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Wednesday. "Encounter has been started at Hadigam area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got input about the presence of terrorists in that area. The security forces cordoned off the area. Terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation from the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months. Many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army based on specific intelligence inputs.