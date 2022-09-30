Search icon
J-K: Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces at Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla

Earlier, another encounter between terrorists and security forces started in the Chitragam area in the Shopian district, on Friday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 07:40 AM IST

File Photo

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Baramulla in the wee hours of Friday. The encounter broke out at Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla. 

"Encounter has started at Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," said Kashmir Zone Police. 

Earlier, another encounter between terrorists and security forces started in the Chitragam area in the Shopian district in the early hours of Friday. Further details are awaited. Earlier on Tuesday, two terrorists were killed in Avhotu village of Kulgam district in an operation by the Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), said the police.

On search of the encounter site, two AK series rifles, grenades, and other warlike stores were recovered, added the police.

