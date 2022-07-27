Search icon
J-K: Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces at Brayihard Kathpora area of Kulgam

On July 24, in another similar incident, an encounter began between terrorists and security forces at the Rampora area in South Kashmir's Kulgam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 07:35 AM IST

File Photo

An encounter has broken out between security forces and unidentified terrorists at the Brayihard Kathpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Wednesday morning.

"#Encounter has started at Brayihard Kathpora area of #Kulgam. Police and Army on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police today. More details are awaited.

On July 24, in another similar incident, an encounter began between terrorists and security forces at the Rampora area in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said. "Encounter has started at Rampora area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job," police had said.

On July 20, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai informed that 128 security force personnel and 118 civilians were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir from August 5, 2019, to July 9, 2022. 

Submitting a written reply in Rajya Sabha, the Union minister said of the total 118 civilians killed, five were Kashmiri Pandits and 16 belonged to other Hindu/Sikh communities. The minister was replying to a question demanding an answer on the number of civilians, pilgrims, and security personnel killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir from August 5, 2019, till date, and out of them how many were Hindus and Kashmir Pandits. 

The government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir. There has been a substantial decline in terror attacks from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021. 

Under the PM's Development Package, 5502 Kashmiri Pandits were provided govt jobs in the Valley, Rai said in his reply. Further, as per the records, no Kashmiri Pandit has reportedly migrated from the Valley during the said period, the MoS Home said. 

On August 5, 2019, the Union government moved a resolution in Parliament to revoke Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. 

