J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kishtwar ahead of Amarnath Yatra

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Wednesday, i.e., July 2, said an official. 16 Corps, Indian Army said in a post on X, "Based on specific intelligence, a joint search operation was underway in Kanzal Mandu, Kishtwar. Contact has been established with the terrorists and operations are in progress."

Notably, this comes as Jammu and Kashmir welcomed the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims amid tight security, weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack which had claimed 26 lives.The 38-day yatra will commence on July 3 and conclude on August 9. The pilgrimage will follow two routes - the traditional 48-km Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district. The first batch of pilgrims will depart from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on July 2.

Security in the whole Jammu region has been massively heightened for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack. Over 50,000 personnel, including those from the CRPF, Army, and Police, have been deployed, along with continuous monitoring through CCTV, drones, jammers, and facial recognition technology, along the route.

Proper arrangements have been made for medical teams, air ambulances, and emergency evacuation plans to ensure maximum safety during the pilgrimage.

