Neeraj Chopra withdraws from Silesia Diamond League, no clash with Arshad Nadeem, reason is...
J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kishtwar
The Price of Peace: Is Ukraine being sold in Alaska?
DRDO Chief makes BIG statement on Indian Defence export, says, India to hit Rs 500000000000 target by...
MP woman studying for judicial service exams disappears mid-train journey, co-passengers say...
PM Modi to launch Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line from Ragigudda today, check full list of stations, route, other details
IndiGo slapped with heavy fine for providing ‘dirty seat’ to passenger, ordered to pay Rs…
Chiranjeevi breaks his silence on 'meeting' film federation members amid Telugu industry strike: 'It has come to..'
Rupali Ganguly's lawyer reveals shocking update on defamation case against stepdaughter: 'Unhone court mein...'
After Bihar and Bengal, THIS state prepares for SIR of electoral rolls with 38% Muslim population due to...
INDIA
The ongoing operation in the valley comes a day after two soldiers were killed in overnight firing in the Kulgam district.
According to reports, an encounter broke out on Sunday between security personnel and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar area.
According to the security forces, they had started a search operation in the hilly district's Dool area after receiving specific information regarding the existence of terrorists.