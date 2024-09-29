J-K Elections 2024: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s health deteriorates during poll rally in Kathua - watch

In a surprising turn of events, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge fell ill during the election campaign in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. While giving his speech, he felt dizzy and nearly fainted. His security team and fellow Congress leaders quickly came to his support, which led to a temporary halt in the election campaign. The video of it has surfaced online.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge became unwell while addressing a public gathering in Kathua. pic.twitter.com/OXOPFmiyUB — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2024

However, after taking a sip of water, he continued his speech. The Congress President says, "We will fight to restore statehood...I am 83 years old, I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive till PM Modi is removed from power..."

"These people (Central Government) never wanted to conduct the elections. They would have done it within a couple of years if they wanted to. They started preparing for elections after the order of the Supreme Court... They did want elections. They wanted to operate a remote-controlled government via the Lieutenant Governor," he added.

