India and Pakistan have agreed to full and immediate ceasefire after continued interventions by the United States (US), President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social. This comes after Pakistan's multiple attempted attacks on the Indian bordering states after 'Operation Sindoor'.

India and Pakistan have agreed to full and immediate ceasefire after continued interventions by the United States (US), President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social. This comes after Pakistan's multiple attempted attacks on the Indian bordering states, following India's Operation Sindoor' - launched in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, in a conversation with mediapersons, welcomed the ceasefire. He said, "I welcome the ceasefire. If it had happened 2-3 days ago, the lives we lost would not have been lost. Pakistan's DGMO called our DGMO and the ceasefire was implemented. It is the responsibility of the current J&K government to assess wherever the damage has been done and start providing relief to the people."

Abdullah further emphasised that the DCs instructed to immediately do a final assessment of the damage caused by the conflict.

"Wherever people are injured, they should get proper treatment and also get relief under the government scheme. The fire has caused a lot of damage...DCs have been instructed to immediately do a final assessment of the damage and send that assessment to us so that we can start providing relief to these houses. Also, our airport has been closed for many days, we hope that the airport will reopen after the ceasefire", he said.

Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian armed forces in response to the deadly Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir which had claimed 26 innocent lives.