J-K cloudburst Latest Update: Death toll rises to 60 in Kishtwar, rescue operation underway as 500 feared trapped

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is also set to leave for Kishtwar on Friday to assess the damage caused by a massive cloudburst and oversee the ongoing rescue operations.

The devastating cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district has so far claimed at least 60 deaths and over 100 injuries. The disaster triggered flash floods that swept away roads, camps, shops, and homes, causing widespread destruction along the Machail Mata Yatra route. Rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, Army, and local volunteers, are working tirelessly to locate missing persons. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has plans to take stock of the situation on Saturday. He said he briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the tragedy. “I just received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I briefed him about the situation in Kishtwar and the steps being taken by the administration,” Abdullah wrote on X.



J-K CM to visit Kishtwar to assess the situation

CM Abdullah said he would leave for Kishtwar later on Friday and plans to visit the site early Saturday morning to review rescue efforts and evaluate the condition. The administration would investigate whether there were any lapses in preparedness, noting that the weather forecast had already indicated the possibility of heavy rainfall, he added.



Reportedly, the Indian Air Force is set to take part in relief and rescue operations for victims of the recent cloudburst in Kishtwar, sources told ANI. At present, two Mi-17 helicopters and one Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) are on standby at Jammu and Udhampur. Operations will commence as soon as the weather becomes favourable.



PM Modi condoles the lives lost in the Kishtwar tragedy

Today, during his speech on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, PM Modi expressed solidarity with those affected by recent natural disasters across the country."Nature is testing us...Over the past few days, we have been facing natural disasters, landslides, cloudbursts, and many other calamities. Our sympathies are with the affected people," PM Modi said from the ramparts of the Red Fort.



PM Modi tweeted on X about the call and wrote, "Spoke to Jammu and Kashmir LG, Shri Manoj Sinha Ji and CM Shri Omar Abdullah Ji regarding the situation in the wake of the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar. Authorities are working on the ground to assist those affected. @OfficeOfLGJandK @OmarAbdullaH."



(With inputs from ANI)