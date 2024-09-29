J-K: BJP suspends three leaders for indulging in 'anti-party' activities ahead of phase 3 polling

The BJP has suspended three of its leaders after they were found involved in anti-party activities ahead of the third phase of polling in Jammu and Kashmir.

The names of the leaders are Amit Sharma, DDC Majalta, Prakshit Singh, DDC Jaganu and Swarn Singh Rathore, District Vice President, Udhampur.

In a letter dated September 28, BJP state working President Sat Paul Sharma said, "On the basis of the recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee, you are hereby suspended from the Bharatiya Janata Party for your anti-party activities during the ongoing elections, for which you have already been served a show cause notice. This order comes into immediate effect."

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out against the Congress in his election rally in Jammu and spoke of the 2016 surgical strikes and "robust response" of his government against those trying to create trouble in the country.

Addressing a rally in Jammu, PM Modi referred to the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army in 2016 on terror launch pads across Line of Control after a terrorist strike in Uri and said that the action gave out a message about "new India."

"Remember that time when bullets were fired from that side and the Congress used to wave white flags. When the BJP government responded to the bullets with shells, the people on that side came to their senses. Today is 28th September. In the year 2016, on the night of 28th September, a surgical strike was carried out. India had told the world, 'Yeh naya Bharat hai, yeh ghar mein ghuskar maarta hain...Aatank ke aakao ko pata hai agar kuch bhi himaakat ki toh Modi paataal mein bhi unhe khoj nikalega'," PM Modi said.

Elections are being held in three phases in Jammu and Kashmir. This marks the first assembly elections in the Union Territory after a ten-year gap and the first since the abrogation of Article 370.

The first and second phases of the assembly polls were held on September 18 and September 25, respectively. The third and final phase is scheduled for October 1, with vote counting set for October 8.

