Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

J-K: BJP suspends three leaders for indulging in 'anti-party' activities ahead of phase 3 polling

Viral video: 'Tell me you live in...': Giant lizard joins woman for picnic, internet says..., WATCH

This Rs 2340000000 car is owned by only three persons in the world, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani

Meet actress who worked as dance teacher for Rs 15000, became star; gave films that earned Rs 3500 crore

World’s costliest secret yacht is more expensive than Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, it is owned by…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
J-K: BJP suspends three leaders for indulging in 'anti-party' activities ahead of phase 3 polling

J-K: BJP suspends three leaders for indulging in 'anti-party' activities ahead of phase 3 polling

Viral video: 'Tell me you live in...': Giant lizard joins woman for picnic, internet says..., WATCH

Viral video: 'Tell me you live in...': Giant lizard joins woman for picnic, internet says..., WATCH

Meet actress who worked as dance teacher for Rs 15000, became star; gave films that earned Rs 3500 crore

Meet actress who worked as dance teacher for Rs 15000, became star; gave films that earned Rs 3500 crore

Impressive educational qualification of Devara's cast

Impressive educational qualification of Devara's cast

10 animals that fly without wings 

10 animals that fly without wings 

10 jaw-dropping images of Cone Nebula captured by NASA

10 jaw-dropping images of Cone Nebula captured by NASA

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 fastest luxury cars of Virat Kohli

5 fastest luxury cars of Virat Kohli

Top 10 hidden destinations of Uttarakhand

Top 10 hidden destinations of Uttarakhand

8 stunning pics of Sara Tendulkar

8 stunning pics of Sara Tendulkar

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Meet actress who worked as dance teacher for Rs 15000, became star; gave films that earned Rs 3500 crore

Meet actress who worked as dance teacher for Rs 15000, became star; gave films that earned Rs 3500 crore

Ameesha Patel’s Rs 2.5 crore cheque bounce case disposed of after she pays producer in full

Ameesha Patel’s Rs 2.5 crore cheque bounce case disposed of after she pays producer in full

'Once Shah Rukh Khan hugs you...': Abhishek Banerjee reveals what superstar told him at IIFA 2024, says 'unhone mujhe..'

'Once Shah Rukh Khan hugs you...': Abhishek Banerjee reveals what superstar told him at IIFA 2024, says 'unhone mujhe..'

HomeIndia

India

J-K: BJP suspends three leaders for indulging in 'anti-party' activities ahead of phase 3 polling

The BJP has suspended three of its leaders after they were found involved in anti-party activities ahead of the third phase of polling in Jammu and Kashmir.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 07:46 AM IST

J-K: BJP suspends three leaders for indulging in 'anti-party' activities ahead of phase 3 polling
Representative Image (Photo credit: ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The BJP suspended three of its leaders on Saturday after they were found involved in anti-party activities ahead of the third phase of polling in Jammu and Kashmir.

The names of the leaders are Amit Sharma, DDC Majalta, Prakshit Singh, DDC Jaganu and Swarn Singh Rathore, District Vice President, Udhampur.

In a letter dated September 28, BJP state working President Sat Paul Sharma said, "On the basis of the recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee, you are hereby suspended from the Bharatiya Janata Party for your anti-party activities during the ongoing elections, for which you have already been served a show cause notice. This order comes into immediate effect."

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out against the Congress in his election rally in Jammu and spoke of the 2016 surgical strikes and "robust response" of his government against those trying to create trouble in the country.

Addressing a rally in Jammu, PM Modi referred to the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army in 2016 on terror launch pads across Line of Control after a terrorist strike in Uri and said that the action gave out a message about "new India."

"Remember that time when bullets were fired from that side and the Congress used to wave white flags. When the BJP government responded to the bullets with shells, the people on that side came to their senses. Today is 28th September. In the year 2016, on the night of 28th September, a surgical strike was carried out. India had told the world, 'Yeh naya Bharat hai, yeh ghar mein ghuskar maarta hain...Aatank ke aakao ko pata hai agar kuch bhi himaakat ki toh Modi paataal mein bhi unhe khoj nikalega'," PM Modi said.

Elections are being held in three phases in Jammu and Kashmir. This marks the first assembly elections in the Union Territory after a ten-year gap and the first since the abrogation of Article 370.

The first and second phases of the assembly polls were held on September 18 and September 25, respectively. The third and final phase is scheduled for October 1, with vote counting set for October 8.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Maharashtra: 5 baby crocodiles seized at Mumbai airport; here’s what happened next

Maharashtra: 5 baby crocodiles seized at Mumbai airport; here’s what happened next

‘It is all in the air’: SC raps Delhi air quality panel over pollution, stubble burning

‘It is all in the air’: SC raps Delhi air quality panel over pollution, stubble burning

Mukesh Ambani boldly plays the Campa game, hard for Pepsi, Coca Cola to counter big move

Mukesh Ambani boldly plays the Campa game, hard for Pepsi, Coca Cola to counter big move

'Ring of fire' Solar Eclipse 2024: Will it be visible in India? Check timing and other important details

'Ring of fire' Solar Eclipse 2024: Will it be visible in India? Check timing and other important details

Viral Video: Rare giant crocodile-like fish leaves internet in awe and surprise, watch

Viral Video: Rare giant crocodile-like fish leaves internet in awe and surprise, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 fastest luxury cars of Virat Kohli

5 fastest luxury cars of Virat Kohli

Top 10 hidden destinations of Uttarakhand

Top 10 hidden destinations of Uttarakhand

8 stunning pics of Sara Tendulkar

8 stunning pics of Sara Tendulkar

10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement