J-K Bank removes Chairman Parvez Ahmad, appoints R K Chibber as interim chief

Headlines

Noida: 55-year-old woman allegedly died after falling off giant wheel in amusement park

DNA TV Show: Stage set for Delhi’s G20 Summit; know complete schedule of world’s largest conference

Drone delivers KFC bucket mid-match: A novel twist in cricket's tech evolution

Delhi University students' union elections 2023: Late date to file nomination paper extended, check revised dates here

G20 Summit 2023 in India: Know all about its logo and theme

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Noida: 55-year-old woman allegedly died after falling off giant wheel in amusement park

Drone delivers KFC bucket mid-match: A novel twist in cricket's tech evolution

10 Indian snack ideas to reduce belly fat

8 homemade drinks to improve gut health

Foods to eat when you feel nauseous

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Five most mysterious temples of India

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Amid protests, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's Jawan will not be released in Bangladesh? Here's what we know

Kangana Ranaut calls Shah Rukh Khan 'cinema God that India needs' as Jawan takes bumper opening: 'Bowing down to...'

HomeIndia

India

J-K Bank removes Chairman Parvez Ahmad, appoints R K Chibber as interim chief

"Parvez Ahmad, Chairman cum Managing Director, shall cease to be Director on the Board of Directors of the Bank and consequently be no longer the Chairman cum Managing Director of the board," an order issued by Additional Secretary, Finance, Vishal Sharma said here.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 08, 2019, 07:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Jammu and Kashmir government Saturday removed J&K Bank Chairman Parvez Ahmad and appointed R K Chibber as interim chairman of the lender.

"Parvez Ahmad, Chairman cum Managing Director, shall cease to be Director on the Board of Directors of the Bank and consequently be no longer the Chairman cum Managing Director of the board," an order issued by Additional Secretary, Finance, Vishal Sharma said here.

It added that R K Chibber has been appointed as the interim chairman and director on the board of directors.

Chibber will replace Ahmad, who was appointed in 2016 as the chairman of the bank.

"R K Chibber is hereby nominated as the Director on the Board and may be further appointed as the interim Chairman cum Managing Director of the Board," it added.

Sharma said the directions shall come into effect immediately.
 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Woman's sizzling dance takes Tamannaah's 'Kaavaalaa' to next level, watch

'I am nervous': Kareena Kapoor says everyone is doing good work on OTT, don't want to be left behind

DNA TV Show: Mother reunites with lost son after 7 years, know heartbreaking tale of separation

Meet India’s richest farmer who left engineering job for horticulture; has more salary than IIT, IIM grads

Australia announce 15-member squad for ODI World Cup 2023, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim David left out

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Five most mysterious temples of India

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE