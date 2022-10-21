Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

J-K: Bandipora police apprehend LeT terrorist, recover two hand grenades

The arrested terrorist was in touch with a terrorist of LeT in PoK and was given the task to target police/security forces in Bandipora.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 09:14 PM IST

J-K: Bandipora police apprehend LeT terrorist, recover two hand grenades
File Photo

Bandipora police along with 14 RR and 3rd Bn CRPF apprehended a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist and recovered two hand grenades from him, said a press release on Friday. 

The accused has been identified as Shahid Hussain Bhat. "Acting on specific information regarding the movement of militants in the Zalwan Nursery area of Bandipora, Bandipora police along with 14 RR and 3rd Bn CRPF launched a joint CASO. During the search one, locally trained terrorist of LeT was apprehended," said a statement. 

READ | WhatsApp users alert! WhatsApp will STOP working on these smartphones soon, check full list

The arrested terrorist was in touch with a terrorist of LeT in PoK and was given the task to target police/security forces in Bandipora.

READ | Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at banquet hall in Rohini's Sector 3, 10 fire tenders rush to spot

His handlers also gave him the task across the border to mobilise the youth in Bandipora to recruit them for the banned terrorist organization LeT. A case was registered at Bandipora police station and further investigation has been taken up. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, other celebs attend Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta's wedding
Filmfare Awards South 2022: Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Suriya's Soorarai Pottru win in major categories
Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: A look at Laal Singh Chaddha actor's childhood photos which are too cute to miss
Viral Photos of the Day: Ibrahim Ali Khan plays football, Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in casual summer wear
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JNU Merit List 1 released at jnu.ac.in for UG admission, last date to block seats October 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.