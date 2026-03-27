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J-K Avalanche: At least 6 killed, several injured as multiple snow avalanches hit Srinagar-Leh highway, details here

A massive snow avalanche hit the Srinagar-Leh highway at Zoji La in Ladakh, claiming at least 6 lives, and left several injured. The multiple avalanches also buried a number of vehicles and blocked the strategic highway. According to IANS, a senior J&K Police officer has confirmed the deaths and said that the rescue operations are underway. As per officials, at least 15 vehicles were partially or fully buried under snow; however, further details are awaited.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 27, 2026, 08:25 PM IST

J-K Avalanche: At least 6 killed, several injured as multiple snow avalanches hit Srinagar-Leh highway, details here
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A massive snow avalanche hit the Srinagar-Leh highway at Zoji La in Ladakh, claiming at least 6 lives, and left several injured. The multiple avalanches also buried a number of vehicles and blocked the strategic highway. According to IANS, a senior J&K Police officer has confirmed the deaths and said that the rescue operations are underway. As per officials, at least 15 vehicles were partially or fully buried under snow; however, further details are awaited.


 

Lieutenant Governor, UT of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, took to X to express sadness over the unfortunate news of an avalanche at Zojila. “I have directed the DC and SSP of Kargil to visit the spot immediately and mobilise relief and rescue operations,” he said, adding that all government agencies, including disaster relief forces and BRO, have been put on high alert. “I am personally monitoring the situation,” the L-G said.

 


The officials said multiple avalanches hit the stretch between Zero Point and Minimarg in the afternoon, leaving several vehicles trapped under the debris. The casualties arelikely to rise as some vehicles have been fully buried under snow. Sub divisional magistrate Drass, Vishal Atri said that a large stretch of the highway has been affected and some 12-15 vehciles under the snow. According to him, the administration then contacted Beacon and Army to launch rescue operation from both sides. Over 100 people are  involved in the rescue operation besides the snow clearance machines, including police, SDRF, BRO, army ambulances and help is taken from personnel of Megha tunnel, he added.

 

 

 

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