Indian Army's dog, Phantom lost its life in an operation after terrorists fired upon an Army convoy near Asan, Sunderbani Sector of Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday morning.

The incident happened near Asan in the Sunderbani Sector of Akhnoor. The Army neutralised one terrorist in the operation and several warlike stores were also recovered.

The canine, a Belgium Malinois was born on May 25, 2020, and was posted in the force on August 12, 2022.

Indian Army's White Knight Corps remembered Phantom's contribution and said that his "courage, loyalty and dedication" will never be forgotten.White Knight Corps took to its X handle on X stating, "We salute the supreme sacrifice of our true hero--a valiant Indian Army Dog, Phantom."

"As our troops were closing in on the trapped terrorists, Phantom drew enemy fire, sustaining fatal injuries. His courage, loyalty, and dedication will never be forgotten. In the ongoing operation, one terrorist has been neutralized and warlike stores have been recovered thus far," the post added.

Earlier in the day, responding to the attack on the Indian Army vehicle in the Battal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir police said that three terrorists were believed to be spotted near Assan Mandir in Battal.

They fired some rounds on the Army Ambulance, said J-K police.

Subsequently, the area was cordoned off and a joint search operation was launched by the J-K police and security forces.

Swift retaliation by Army troops foiled the attack attempt, said the White Knight Corps.

