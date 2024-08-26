Twitter
J-K Assembly polls: Congress, National Conference announce seat sharing pact

Big blow to Pakistan as ICC slaps Shan Masood-led side with hefty fine, docks WTC points due to…

Kolkata rape and murder case: Centre slams Mamata Banerjee for her letter to PM Modi, says '123 fast track courts but..'

Delhi Metro Phase-4: DMRC tweaks construction plans on Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor to...

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya? Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law, south star, Siddharth and her love story has Ambani connection

India

J-K Assembly polls: Congress to contest on 32 seats, National Conference on 51 as they finalise seat-sharing formula

The duo announced that there will be a "friendly but disciplined contest" on five seats.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 08:15 PM IST

J-K Assembly polls: Congress to contest on 32 seats, National Conference on 51 as they finalise seat-sharing formula
National Conference and Congress have agreed on a seat-sharing formula for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls. National Conference will contest on 51 seats and Congress on 32 seats. There are 90 Assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir. The duo announced that there will be a "friendly but disciplined contest" on five seats.

"We have agreed to have a friendly but disciplined contest on 5 seats. Over and above these 88 seats, we have left 1 seat for CPI (M) and 1 seat for Panthers Party..." State Congress chief, Tariq Hameed Karra said.

Earlier on Monday, the BJP named 16 candidates for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1. This is the first assembly poll in Jammu and Kashmir since abrogation of Article 370.

READ | ‘She is not authorised to...’: BJP reprimands MP Kangana Ranaut over her remarks on…

