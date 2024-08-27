J-K Assembly Polls: BJP releases third list of 29 candidates for phase 2, 3; check here

BJP has fielded Devender Singh Rana from Nagrota and named Satish Sharma as its candidate from Billawar.

BJP has released a list of 29 candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections for phases 2 and 3. It has announced its candidates for 45 seats so far. The party has fielded Devender Singh Rana from Nagrota and named Satish Sharma as its candidate from Billawar, which former deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh represented in the last Assembly polls held in 2014.

The BJP has made one change from the now-rescinded list, which was put out on Monday, as it has named Baldev Raj Sharma from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi seat in place of Rohit Dubey. All other names are the same for the same set of constituencies, announced yesterday before being withdrawn. Check full list below:

Jammu and Kashmir elections 2024: BJP releases list of 29 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. #JammuAndKashmirElections #JammuAndKashmirElection2024 pic.twitter.com/B18zWqYpZS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 27, 2024

The party's latest list has 10 candidates for the second phase of polls and 19 for the third phase. The BJP has so far not named its nominee for Nowshera, which was represented in 2014 by its current state president Ravinder Raina, and Gandhinagar, from where its another senior leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta was elected in the last polls. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which has a 90-member assembly, is going to polls in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1.

