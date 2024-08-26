Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

J-K polls: Congress, NC leaders to hold talks over crucial seat sharing

J-K assembly polls: BJP announces first list of 44 candidates, withdraws it and...

This small budget woman-led film beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir's biggest hits at box office; made in Rs 60 cr, earned...

US Open 2024: Last grand slam of the year begins today, check when and where to watch…

PAK vs BAN: Bangladesh secures first test victory over Pakistan, Akash Chopra says, 'Pakistan cricket is a…'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
J-K polls: Congress, NC leaders to hold talks over crucial seat sharing

J-K polls: Congress, NC leaders to hold talks over crucial seat sharing

Educational qualification of South actresses

Educational qualification of South actresses

J-K assembly polls: BJP announces first list of 44 candidates, withdraws it and...

J-K assembly polls: BJP announces first list of 44 candidates, withdraws it and...

8 countries with largest gold reserves

8 countries with largest gold reserves

8 unknown secrets of Vrindavan

8 unknown secrets of Vrindavan

5 causes of sudden weight gain

5 causes of sudden weight gain

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Educational qualification of South actresses

Educational qualification of South actresses

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

This small budget woman-led film beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir's biggest hits at box office; made in Rs 60 cr, earned...

This small budget woman-led film beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir's biggest hits at box office; made in Rs 60 cr, earned...

Most iconic portrayal of Lord Krishna saw temples built for star; not Nitish Bhardwaj, Akshay Kumar, Sourabh Raaj Jain

Most iconic portrayal of Lord Krishna saw temples built for star; not Nitish Bhardwaj, Akshay Kumar, Sourabh Raaj Jain

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

HomeIndia

India

J-K assembly polls: BJP announces first list of 44 candidates, withdraws it and...

The BJP has withdrawn the list of 44 candidates for the upcoming polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 01:23 PM IST

J-K assembly polls: BJP announces first list of 44 candidates, withdraws it and...
A visual of the CEC meeting of the BJP (Image/X)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Soon after announcing the first list featuring 44 candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew the list. The first list featured 15 names for the first phase, 10 for the second and 19 for the third phase of the polling. 

    However, the saffron party re-released the list, but this time, only with 15 names for the first round of polling. The list for the rest of the rounds has not been shared by the party, as yet. 

    According to the amended list, the BJP has fielded Arshid Bhat from Rajpora, Javed Ahmad Qadri from Shopian, Mohd. Rafiq Wani from Anantnag West. Moreover, Adv. Syed Wazahat has been pitted from Anantnag, Sushri Shagun Parihar from Kishtwar, and Gajay Singh Rana from Doda.

     

    In addition, Kuldeep Raj Dubey is fielded to contest from Reasi, Rohit Dubey from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, and Chowdhary Abdul Ghani from Poonch Haveli. Pawan Gupta has been fielded from Udhampur West, Dr. Devinder Kumar Maniyal from Ramgarh (SC), and Mohan Lal Bhagat from Akhnoor.

    The list was finalised in the meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the party, held in the national capital on Sunday. The meeting saw the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda among others. 

    Polling in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases, i.e., September 18, 25, and October 1, and the counting of votes will take place on October 4. The polling is held for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of article 370. 

     

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Crow overpowers giant cobra in viral video, internet is stunned by unexpected showdown

    Crow overpowers giant cobra in viral video, internet is stunned by unexpected showdown

    Fed up of wife's expensive lifestyle, man gets her killed, pays friend Rs...

    Fed up of wife's expensive lifestyle, man gets her killed, pays friend Rs...

    UPS Calculation: If basic salary is Rs 60000 to Rs 70000, how much pension will be given under Unified Pension Scheme?

    UPS Calculation: If basic salary is Rs 60000 to Rs 70000, how much pension will be given under Unified Pension Scheme?

    LPG to Aadhaar Card: 6 big changes to come into effect from September 1, check details

    LPG to Aadhaar Card: 6 big changes to come into effect from September 1, check details

    Emergency situation declared in Israel for next 48 hours amid Hezbollah retaliatory attacks

    Emergency situation declared in Israel for next 48 hours amid Hezbollah retaliatory attacks

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Educational qualification of South actresses

    Educational qualification of South actresses

    Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

    Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

    Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

    Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

    Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks

    Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks

    Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

    Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement