India

J-K Assembly Election Results 2024: Omar Abdullah's big statement as NC-Congress alliance takes lead; 'BJP shouldn't..'

Omar Abdullah also exuded confidence in the win of the NC-Congress alliance in the election. “We have the hope that we will win. The decision has been made by the voters of Jammu and Kashmir, and we will get to know it by today afternoon."

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 11:28 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

J-K Assembly Election Results 2024: Omar Abdullah's big statement as NC-Congress alliance takes lead; 'BJP shouldn’t..'
As counting of the votes polled in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election began, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday warned the BJP not to pull off any tricks if the mandate of the people is against them.

He also exuded confidence in the win of the NC-Congress alliance in the election. “We have the hope that we will win. The decision has been made by the voters of Jammu and Kashmir, and we will get to know it by today afternoon,” Omar Abdullah told reporters here.

“There should be transparency. If people’s mandate is against BJP, they shouldn’t pull off any tricks,” he added.

He said that his party made an alliance with Congress to win the election. Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the election after a gap of ten years. However, Omar Abdullah said it's still early to say if they will need the support of parties like the PDP.

” Neither have we asked for any support from them nor have we received any support…let the result come. Not sure why we are so restless, let the result come, right now nobody has the number…right now we are not in need (of their support) …once the result is out, we will analyse,” he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and Congress, partners in the INDIA alliance, jointly contested the assembly elections while the PDP and BJP fought the elections on their own.

Congress candidate from the Bahu Assembly seat, TS Tony said, “Congress-NC alliance is going to form the government with 2/3 majority. Earlier people trusted only statements. Now, all the lies are exposed…The people know everything now. This was the city of temples. BJP made it the city of liquors. They say that it is for revenue generation… The people are frustrated with the liquor and land mafia…They are exposed now. The public doesn’t trust them anymore…BJP is murdering the democracy. The appointment of 5 MLAs had to be done by the elected government. Even the President does not have this power of direct appointment. How can the LG have this arbitrary power?”

The J-K assembly election for 90 constituencies was held over three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

