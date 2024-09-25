Twitter
HomeIndia

India

J-K Assembly Election 2024 Live Updates: Voting for second phase begins amid tight security

The voting for the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls began today at 7 a.m. today

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 08:56 AM IST

J-K Assembly Election 2024 Live Updates: Voting for second phase begins amid tight security
Representative Image (Photo credit: PTI)
The voting for the second phase for Jammu and Kashmir polls began today at 7 a.m. amid tight security across 26 districts in the Union Territory. A total of 239 candidates are in the fray as over 2.5 millions voters are set to decide their fate in three districts of Ganderbal, Srinagar and Budgam and the Jammu region’s Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch districts. 

The voting will conclude at 6 p.m. 

Key candidates in the second phase

Political bigwigs who are contesting the J-K polls include -- former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah from both Budgam and Ganderbal seats, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina from Nowshera assembly seat and Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra from Central-Shalteng seat.

Aijaz Hussain, BJP candidate from Lal Chowk assembly constituency, exuded confidence in the party's victory and said, "People have gained confidence in the democratic set-up...I am hopeful that the public will vote for development...I am confident that the BJP will emerge victorious from the Lal Chowk Assembly constituency...I appeal to voters to come out and vote in large numbers..."

 

 

Meanwhile, BJP's Ravinder Raina casted his vote and expressed confidence in the party's triumph in the polls. 

 

 

In a conversation with ANI, Raina said, "BJP is getting a lot of support from the people. People have been standing in queues to cast their votes since early morning. This is a festival of democracy. I have full faith in the work that has been done by PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in J&K. I have faith that the people of J&K will vote for BJP in large numbers...Whoever is the CM, it will be acceptable..."\

Meanwhile, visuals showed voters queuing up at a polling station in Budgam Assembly constituency to exercise their voting rights. 

 

 

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the voters of Jammu and Kashmir to cast their votes and play roles in strengthening the democracy. 

 

"Today is the second phase of voting for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. I appeal to all voters to cast their votes and play their important role in strengthening democracy. On this occasion, I congratulate all the young friends who are going to vote for the first time!" PM Modi wrote on 'X'. 

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, which are being held in three phases, began on Septmber 18 and registered a voter turnout 61.13%. The voting for 40 seats in third phase will be held on October 1 and the counting of votes will be conducted on October 8. 

This is the first time in past 10 years that the polls are being conducted in the Union Territory after the abrogation  of article 370. 

