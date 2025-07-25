J-K: Agniveer loses life, two soldiers injured in landmine blast near LoC in Poonch

The incident took place during area domination patrolling in the general area of Krishna Ghati.

An agniveer lost his life and two others were injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said. During area domination patrolling in the general area of Krishna Ghati, a mine blast took place, in which an Agniveer jawan was killed and two others suffered injuries, they said. The injured, one of whom is an JCO, have been shifted to a military hospital and are stable, they added.

“GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Agniveer Lalit Kumar of 7 JAT Regiment, who made the supreme sacrifice while on an area domination patrol in the general area of Krishna Ghati brigade, following a mine blast,” The Indian Army's White Knight Corps wrote on X. “We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” it said.

Recently, another Agniveer named Hariom Nagar laid down his life in the line of duty in Ladakh. The Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps of the Army had on July 21 said that he had "made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Ladakh" on July 20.

"General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff and All Ranks of #IndianArmedForces salute the supreme sacrifice of Agniveer Hariom Nagar, who laid down his life in the line of duty in Ladakh," the HQ IDS said in a post while sharing another post by the Indian Army condoling his death. "Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family; we stand firmly by your side in this hour of grief," the HQ IDS said.

On July 21, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi had also offered condolences. "General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS and All Ranks of Indian Army salute the supreme sacrifice of Agniveer Hariom Nagar, who laid down his life in the line of duty in Ladakh. Indian Army offers deepest condolences and stands in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," it added.

