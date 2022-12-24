J-K: 5 cops among 17 arrested as police bust major Pakistan-linked drug smuggling racket, seize 2 kg narcotics

File Photo

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has confirmed the arrest of 17 people, including five policemen, a political activist, a contractor, and a shopkeeper, from different areas of the Kupwara and Baramulla districts after unearthing a narcotics smuggling module originating from Pakistan.

Working relentlessly to identify drug peddlers active in Kupwara, police zeroed in on some peddlers active in Kupwara town and adjoining areas.

According to the statement, after receiving a tip-off from Mohd Waseem Najar, a poultry shop owner was arrested with some narcotics from his house. Waseem admitted to being a part of a big group of drug peddlers and disclosed the names of some of his associates in the district as well as those at Uri in the Baramulla district.

The statement further added that subsequent raids were conducted at various places across the district and 16 more persons were arrested.

It informed that the operation was carried out by different teams of Kupwara police, headed by SHO Mohd Rafiq Lone and DySP (Prob) Khadim Hussain, under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Rashid Younis.

(The story will be updated as more information comes to light)