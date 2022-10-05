J-K: 4 local terrorists killed in two encounters between terrorists, security forces in Shopian

Headlines

Oppenheimer box office collection day 2: Christopher Nolan film earns more than twice as much as Barbie's India haul

IPS Sakshi Verma: Cleared UPSC in 4th attempt, now worst nightmare of drug peddlers; success story of ‘Lady Singham’

CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: CBSE Compartment Results for class 10, 12 expected by THIS date

Terrifying piranha tears crocodile's tail apart with razor-sharp teeth, viral video stuns internet

Byju’s evades fresh setback in ‘unplanned town hall’ with over 5,000 tuition centre employees

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Oppenheimer box office collection day 2: Christopher Nolan film earns more than twice as much as Barbie's India haul

IPS Sakshi Verma: Cleared UPSC in 4th attempt, now worst nightmare of drug peddlers; success story of ‘Lady Singham’

CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: CBSE Compartment Results for class 10, 12 expected by THIS date

10 biggest monuments built by Mughals

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you are not losing belly fat

Diabetes tips: 8 breakfast foods to control blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Oppenheimer box office collection day 2: Christopher Nolan film earns more than twice as much as Barbie's India haul

Vijay Varma reveals he watched Roadies auditions to prepare for his character in Pink: 'I wanted to sound like...'

This film producer is Virat Kohli’s brother-in-law; signed Rs 400 crore deal with Amazon, Netflix; his hit movies are…

HomeIndia

India

J-K: 4 local terrorists killed in two encounters between terrorists, security forces in Shopian

Earlier on Tuesday, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Drach area of Shopian, the Kashmir Zone Police said today.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As many as four local terrorists were killed in two separate encounters that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, said the police on Wednesday morning. 

In the first encounter that broke out last evening in the Drach area of Shopian, three local terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed, while in the second encounter between the security forces and the terrorists in the Moolu area of Shopian early morning today, one local terrorist with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was neutralised.

"01 local #terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT killed in Moolu #encounter. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

READ | Illegal annexure, diplomacy and dialogue: What was discussed during PM Modi’s call to Volodymyr Zelenskyy

"Second #encounter has started in Moolu area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the police had tweeted early this morning.

Two killed terrorists in the Drach encounter were identified as Hanan Bin Yaqoob and Jamshed, who, according to the police were involved in the recent killing of special police officer Javed Dar in Pulwama.

"Killed #terrorists Hanan Bin Yaqoob & Jamshed were involved in recent #killing of SPO Javed Dar on October 2 at Pinglana in #Pulwama & an outside labourer from West Bengal on September 24 in Pulwama," tweeted the police.

On October 2, a local terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was neutralised by the police in a joint operation with security forces in the Baskuchan area of Shopian in J-K.

READ | Uttarakhand: 25 found dead, 21 rescued as bus carrying marriage party falls into gorge in Pauri Garhwal

The terrorist was identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of Nowpora Baskuchan, Shopian, according to ADGP Kashmir.

Based on a specific input generated by Police regarding the presence of a terrorist in the village Baskuchan area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army (44R), and CRPF (178Bn) in the said area.

During the search operation, as the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

The police had recovered incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition including one AK rifle from the site of the encounter. According to the police, all the recovered materials had been taken into case records for further investigation.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan exposes Manisha Rani for plotting 'love angle' between Abhishek Malhan, Aashika Bhatia

Meet Rs 5.49 lakh crore company’s CEO, an IIT alumnus, whose salary dropped by 21%, still earns…

Lion's surprising vegetarian moment: Viral video shows king of jungle eating leaves!

Meet Sangeeta Pandey, who started her business with Rs 1500, now built Rs 3 crore company

Desi bride sets internet ablaze with energetic dance to 'Rangilo Maro Dholna', viral video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE