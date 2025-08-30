J-K: 3 dead, 2 missing as cloudburst hits Ramban district, rescue operations underway

As per the news agency Kashmir News Corner, "Efforts are ongoing to locate two individuals who are still missing," an official said. Deputy Commissioner Ramban Ilyas Khan is already at the spot where the rescue and relief operations are underway.

At least three people died, and two people are still reported missing after a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Saturday morning. Officials confirmed that the incident took place in the Ragrah Tehsil of Ramban district.

For the unversed, the Ramban district is situated on the Chenab River and National Highway-44, which connects Jammu and Srinagar and is well-known for its mountainous terrain. For the past few days, heavy rainfall in the Ramban district has also resulted in the Chenab River crossing the danger-level mark and river water penetrating low-lying areas.

Saturday morning's cloudburst incident is the second to be reported in the union territory within 24 hours, and the third within a week.

“The entire administration is on high alert, working to manage the situation and provide all necessary assistance to those affected," an official said.

