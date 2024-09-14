Twitter
India

J-K: 2 terrorists killed in intense gunfight in Baramulla

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district as security forces tackle multiple incidents of violence ahead of upcoming elections.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 10:12 AM IST

J-K: 2 terrorists killed in intense gunfight in Baramulla
Two terrorists killed in Baramulla
Two terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir: In Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, a gunfight between security forces and militants led to the death of two terrorists on Friday night. The encounter occurred in the Pattan area of Baramulla. Drone footage obtained by News18 showed an injured terrorist attempting to hide near the scene of the confrontation. According to a post on X by the Kashmir Zone Police, the firefight began in the Chak Tapper Kreeri Pattan area, and the police and security forces are actively managing the situation, with more details expected to follow.

Earlier violence and upcoming elections

Earlier on the same day, violence erupted in Chatroo village, located in the Kishtwar district, resulting in the deaths of two soldiers and injuries to two others. This gunbattle started when a joint team of the Army and police, acting on a tip-off, conducted a cordon-and-search operation in the Naidgham area of Chatroo. These incidents underscore the heightened security situation in the region.

The timing of these encounters is particularly significant as eight Assembly segments in the Chenab Valley region—covering Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban districts—and 16 seats in south Kashmir districts including Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, and Kulgam, are preparing for elections on September 18. The districts of Jammu, Kathua, and Samba are scheduled for their elections in the second and third phases on September 25 and October 1, respectively.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit

In a related development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Doda district on Saturday to support his party candidates by addressing a major rally. This will be the first visit by a prime minister to Doda in 42 years. Multi-tier security measures have been implemented across Doda and Kishtwar, especially around the rally venue in Doda town’s stadium, to ensure the event's security and smooth conduct amid ongoing tensions.

