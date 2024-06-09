Twitter
India

J-K: 10 pilgrims die as bus plunges into Gorge; terrorist attack suspected

A rescue operation was launched, with reinforcements from the police, army, and paramilitary forces rushing to the scene.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jun 09, 2024, 08:47 PM IST

J-K: 10 pilgrims die as bus plunges into Gorge; terrorist attack suspected
A bus carrying pilgrims plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday after suspected terrorists opened fire, according to officials. There was no immediate information on casualties initially.

The Deputy Commissioner of Reasi, Vishesh Mahajan, later confirmed that 10 people had died in the incident.

 

 

The bus, which was transporting pilgrims to the Shiv Khori temple, came under attack in Teryath village in the Poni area, based on initial reports. A rescue operation was launched, with reinforcements from the police, army, and paramilitary forces rushing to the scene. Further details are awaited.

 

 

 

 

