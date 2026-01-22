FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

J-K: 10 Army soldiers killed after their vehicle falls into Gorge in Doda district

An army vehicle fell into a narrow valley killing 10 soldiers and injuring 11 others in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 22, 2026, 03:54 PM IST

J-K: 10 Army soldiers killed after their vehicle falls into Gorge in Doda district
10 soldiers killed after army vehicle falls in gorge in J&K's Doda
An army vehicle fell into a deep gorge after losing control killing 10 soldiers and injuring 11 others in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, according to PTI. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha confirmed the death of 10 jawans and offered condolences to the bereaved families of the jawans killed in the incident.

LG confirms deaths

Taking to X, he wrote, “Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of 10 of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate road accident in Doda. We will always remember the outstanding service and supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers. My deepest condolences to the grieving families.”

“In this moment of profound sorrow, the entire nation stands united with the bereaved families in solidarity and support. 10 Injured soldiers have been airlifted to the hospital. Directed the Senior officials to ensure best possible treatment. Praying for their speedy recovery,” he further wrote.

What happened?

The accident happened at Khanni top, which is 9000-feet-high along Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road. The incident took place around noon when the driver, heading towards a high-altitude post, of a bulletproof Army vehicle lost control plunging the vehicle into a  200-foot-deep gorge. 

PTI reported that the Army and police have launched a joint rescue operation immediately in which four soldiers were found dead on the spot and 11 others were rescued, though they were found in a severe injured condition, the officials said. The Army vehicle was damaged badly after falling down.

This incident has come days after two army porters fell to death close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Gulmarg sector. The porters, who were heading to Anita Post in the sector, met with death after slipping into a deep gorge on January 8, according to an earlier HT report. 

