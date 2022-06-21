J-K: 1 unidentified terrorists killed in Sopore encounter, operation underway

File Photo

An unidentified terrorist was killed by security forces after an encounter broke out in the Tulibal area of Sopore town in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The police said that the operation is underway. "Sopore Encounter Update: 01 terrorist killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Earlier on Monday, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that seven terrorists including three Pakistanis were killed in encounters with security forces in the Valley.

READ | International Yoga Day 2022 LIVE: PM Modi's mass yoga event in Mysuru Palace begins

"An encounter began in Kupwara on Sunday. Two LeT terrorists from Pakistan were killed yesterday itself. Another Pakistani terrorist was gunned down early morning today. A local terrorist from Shopian, Showkat was gunned down along with him," IGP Kashmir told ANI.

"In Pulwama, a local terrorist of LeT was gunned down. In Kulgam, a local terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammed and one Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist were killed. A total of seven terrorists killed so far. Three of them were Pakistanis and four were local terrorists. Encounters concluded in Kupwara and Pulwama. Search is underway in Kulgam," added the official.

READ | Agnipath marks 'fundamental change' in recruitment into Armed Forces: Army Vice Chief BS Raju

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, encounters broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Chatpora area of Pulwama and in the DH Pora area in Kulgam on Sunday. Meanwhile, Kupwara Police launched a joint anti-terrorist operation along with the Army's 28RR on the disclosure of an arrested terrorist Showket Ahmed Sheikh.

Security forces are on alert as there have been incidents of targeted killings in Kashmir and sections of the minority community had threatened that they were preparing for mass migration if the government did not relocate them.