J Dey Murder Case: Bombay High Court upholds acquittal of former journalist Jigna Vora

The Bombay High Court today upheld the earlier decision of a trial court to acquit Jigna Vora, a former journalist, in the J Dey murder case, citing reasons that there is no direct evidence to show the accused Jigna Vora had a role to play in crime.

Vora (44), a former crime reporter with the Asian Age, had for years faced charges of licensing fellow journalist J Dey's murder in 2011 through the gangster Chhota Rajan due to 'professional rivalry', as implicated by the police.

On May last year, a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Activity Act (MCOCA) court, headed by judge Sameer Adkar, had after going through the statements of witnesses with respect to the charges against Vora held that there was no evidence that the court could find against her, thereby acquitting her of all charges and sentencing Chhota Rajan and eight others for the murder.

The decision comes as a setback to the Maharashtra police who had earlier held Vora as the prime accused in the case. The Maharashtra government had also challenged the special court's decision to provide her with a clean chit.

Jigna Vora was in 2011 the Deputy Chief of Bureau at the Asian Age when J Dey, a journalist at the Mid-Day tabloid, was shot dead in broad daylight in Mumbai by two bike-borne sharpshooters. She was arrested in November of the same year after the police implicated her on charges of instigating the murder through underworld gangster Chhota Rajan, due to professional rivalry.

The CBI, too, had for years claimed that Vora supplied J Dey's photograph and motorcycle's license plate number to the gangster to help the assailants identify the target. However, in the absence of a strong prosecution against Jigna Vora and substantial evidence in the court implicating her in the case, she was acquitted. The court had accepted the extra-judicial confessions made by Rajan in the phone calls he made to four crime reporters taking responsibility for the killing and said that he did so as J Dey was tarnishing his image. There were no mentions about Vora in Rajan's confessions.