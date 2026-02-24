IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib's father Hari Singh Chib first reaction to his arrest over AI Summit 'shirtless' protest: 'Conspiracy to frame'

Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib was arrested on February 24 over staging 'shirtless protest' in AI Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. His father, Hari Singh Chib has reacted to his arrest, calling it "the murder of democracy." Hari Singh Chib is a Congress leader.

Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib was arrested on February 24 over staging 'shirtless protest' in AI Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. His father, Hari Singh Chib has reacted to his arrest, calling it "the murder of democracy." Hari Singh Chib is a Congress leader and the Vice President of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC).

Hari Singh Chib told to news agency ANI, that "This is the murder of democracy. They have the right, every person has the right, to express their views...Our farmers, industries, textile sector, youth will suffer due to the India-US trade deal.I don't think Uday has done anything wrong in this...I am very proud of my son. He's fighting for the youth, for the farmers. I pray to God, give him courage, for the youth of our country, for him to continue his fight...There's a conspiracy to frame him...But I'm sure they can't silence Uday Bhanu..."

IYC chief Uday Bhanu Chib was arrested on early Tuesday morning after evidence of his involvement in the 'shirtless; protest at AI summit 2025 was found by Police. He was interrogated for hour before his arrest. The Delhi Court granted four days' police custody of Indian, rejecting police's request for a seven-day remand and granted him a four-day remand. According to officials, Chib is accused of being the main conspirator and mastermind behind the incident of unlawful assembly on Friday, February 20, 2026, at the venue and was reportedly involved in raising anti-national slogans and attempting to incite a riot-like situation.

Police alleged that Chib, in conspiracy with co-accused Shree Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Narsimha Yadav, and Ajay Kumar Yadav, obstructed and assaulted police officials on duty and during interrogation, he allegedly did not cooperate and failed to disclose the names of other co-accused who had fled the scene or the source of the T-shirts used by the protestors. This comes after seven workers of Indian Youth Congress, including three from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh were arrested for protest and raising slogans against PM Modi on Feb 20. IYC's Uttar Pradesh general secretary Ritik alias Monty Shukla was also detained.