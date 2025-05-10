This decision comes after Turkey and Azerbaijan openly supported Pakistan following India’s military action called Operation Sindoor, which was a response to the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Amid ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, travel company Ixigo has taken a strong step by stopping all flight and hotel bookings to Turkey, Azerbaijan and China. This move has been made in support of India and its people.

Ixigo’s Co-founder and CEO, Aloke Bajpai, made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Enough is enough. Blood and bookings won’t flow together. We are suspending all flight and hotel bookings for Turkey, China and Azerbaijan on Ixigo.”

This decision comes after Turkey and Azerbaijan openly supported Pakistan following India’s military action called Operation Sindoor, which was a response to the terror attack in Pahalgam. Many Indians were upset with the way these countries supported Pakistan, especially during such a sensitive time.

By suspending bookings, Ixigo has shown that it stands with the emotions of Indian citizens. The company has not mentioned how long this suspension will last, but the message is clear. Ixigo is putting the nation first.

Ixigo is one of the most popular travel booking apps in India. People across the country use it for booking flights, trains, buses and hotels. Now, if you search for flights or hotels to these countries on the app or website, you will not find any results.

Other travel companies have also taken similar steps. EaseMyTrip advised against non-essential travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan. Some homestay providers have even cut ties with Turkish airlines and stopped hosting Turkish visitors.

This growing support from Indian companies shows how business can also reflect national values. Many people online praised Ixigo for its bold and patriotic step.

With this decision, Ixigo has sent a strong message that it stands with India, its soldiers and its people during this difficult time.

