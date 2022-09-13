Search icon
Ivermectin among 34 drugs added to essential medicines' list, Ranitidine goes off due to cancer-causing concerns

National List of Essential Medicines: Several antibiotics, vaccines and anti-cancer drugs will become more affordable by their addition to the list.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 04:07 PM IST

Representational Image

The Centre is all set to release the revised National List of Essential Medicines which will include a total of 384 drugs. According to news agency PTI, 26 items have been deleted from the upcoming NLEM, whereas 34 new items have been added.

The 34 drugs added to the list include some anti-infectives such as Ivermectin, Mupirocin and Nicotine Replacement Therapy. Several antibiotics, vaccines and anti-cancer drugs will become more affordable by their addition to the list.

However, 26 drugs such as Ranitidine, Sucralfate, white petrolatum, Atenolol and Methyldopa have been deleted from the revised list. The deletion has been done based on the parameters of cost effectiveness and availability of better drugs.

Sold under the popular brand names Aciloc, Zinetac and Rantac among others, the salt in Ranitidine is under question across the globe due to multiple reports of cancer causing concerns. Ranitidine is commonly prescribed by doctors in India to cure acid-related cough, indigestion, stomach pain and heartburn.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who released the list on Tuesday, tweeted, "Released the National List of Essential Medicines 2022.It comprises 384 drugs across 27 categories.Several antibiotics, vaccines, anti-cancer drugs and many other important drugs will become more affordable & reduce patients' out-of-pocket expenditure."

Endocrine medicines and contraceptives Fludrocortisone, Ormeloxifene, Insulin Glargine and Teneliglitin have been added to the list. Montelukast, which acts on the respiratory track, and ophthalmological drug Latanoprost figure in the list. Cardiovascular medicines Dabigatran and Tenecteplase also find place in the list besides medicines used in palliative care.

"Antinfectives such as Ivermectine, Meropenem, Cefuroxime, Amikacin, Bedaquiline, Delamanid, Itraconazole ABC Dolutegravir have been added to the NLM," Dr Y K Gupta, Vice Chairman of the Standing National Committee on Medicines, said.

The drugs in NLEM are included in scheduled category and their price is regulated by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, Dr Gupta said.
A revised list of 399 formulations was submitted by an expert committee under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) last year. After detailed analysis of Indian requirements, major changes were sought by Mandaviya.

