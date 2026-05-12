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'It's coming big': Banker Uday Kotak warns of oil price shock in India amid US-Iran war

Kotak, who is the founder of the Kotak Mahindra Bank, also backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to citizens on austerity and moderated consumption. Speaking at the CII Annual Summit on Tuesday, the banker said India must brace for prolonged global uncertainty.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 13, 2026, 12:16 AM IST

'It's coming big': Banker Uday Kotak warns of oil price shock in India amid US-Iran war
Uday Kotak (Photo source: X/FollowCII).
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Finance industry leader Uday Kotak has said that India needs to prepare for lasting changes due to global energy shocks triggered by the war in Iran. Kotak, who is the founder of the Kotak Mahindra Bank, also supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to citizens on austerity and moderated consumption. Speaking at the CII Annual Summit on Tuesday, the banker said that the country must brace for prolonged global uncertainty and avoid "living beyond its means".

Interacting with industry leaders at the summit, Kotak said the prime minister's comments reflected a larger strategic concern around India's economic resilience amid geopolitical instability and rising energy risks. Referring to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Kotak described the situation as "a much more bigger, much more complex problem than it sounds." He said that PM Modi's appeal to reduce unnecessary consumption should be seen as a way of strengthening India's economic balance sheet.

Kotak also recalled an earlier statement by the prime minister where he had urged Indians to hold weddings within the country instead of heading abroad, saying the message carried a deeper economic meaning. "It was a very simple thing he said, but it had deep meaning," Kotak said. "A truly atmanirbhar, self-reliant country is the one that does not need to depend on somebody else's money or power," he added.

Kotak issued a stark warning, saying the impact of the US-Iran war on global energy prices is yet to fully reach businesses and consumers in India. "We have not seen the impact in the last two months of the Middle East war in terms of energy price transmission. It's coming. And it's coming big," he stated, adding that consumers with limited incomes would soon feel the pressure from rising fuel-linked costs across sectors. "The shock is coming," Kotak cautioned, adding: "My view is we should prepare for paranoia before the event. And we must hope that tough times do not come or remain. But we must prepare for the worst."

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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