Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi's cheeky jibe at animal lovers: 'Most of them do not consider...'

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: India coach drops massive hint on playing XI for mega clash against Pakistan

ITR Filing 2025: Haven’t got your refund yet? These 5 mistakes could be the reason

London protests: Over 100000 gather in UK for anti-immigration rally triggered by Charlie Kirk's assassination

Donald Trump's ex-aide's BIG statement on US Ambassador pick for India: 'Sergio Gor not qualified'

Japanese student designs ‘smart bra’ that unlocks only with boyfriend’s fingerprint: 'Only your boyfriend can open'

Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar calls IND vs PAK 'post-war' clash, sparks debate with explosive statement

Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro max, iPhone Air generate buzz in India, record all time high pre-orders due to...

Women in THIS tourist country rent boyfriends to escape family marriage pressure

After India, Donald Trump threatens to impose 100% tariff on China, here’s why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PM Modi's cheeky jibe at animal lovers: 'Most of them do not consider...'

PM Modi's cheeky jibe at animal lovers: 'Most of them do not consider...'

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: India coach drops massive hint on playing XI for mega clash against Pakistan

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: India coach drops massive hint on playing XI for mega

ITR Filing 2025: Haven’t got your refund yet? These 5 mistakes could be the reason

ITR Filing 2025: Haven’t got your refund yet? These 5 mistakes could be the reas

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeIndia

INDIA

ITR Filing 2025: Haven’t got your refund yet? These 5 mistakes could be the reason

There are some common mistakes you should avoid to get your refund without any interruption.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 09:16 PM IST

ITR Filing 2025: Haven’t got your refund yet? These 5 mistakes could be the reason
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Income tax refunds are usually processed smoothly. If you have filed your taxes but your refund is stuck or delayed, some minor mistakes made during filing could be the reason behind it. Whether you are under the new tax regime or the old one, mistakes like incorrect bank details, not verifying your returns, or claiming ineligible deductions can hinder the process and delay your refund. But these are not all. There are some common mistakes you should avoid to get your refund without any interruption.

1. Incorrect or inactive bank account details:

Tax refunds are credited only to pre-verified bank accounts. Errors like incorrect account details (such as account number or IFSC), or if your account is not linked to your PAN, can hinder the receipt of the refund. To prevent this, make sure you pre-verify your bank account on the income tax portal. Also, ensure that the bank account you provide is active and capable of receiving electronic credit. Inactive or certain NRE/NRO accounts may reject the refund transfer.

2. Filing under the wrong ITR form

There are different types of forms for different incomes. For instance, ITR-1 is for salaried individuals with income up to ₹50 lakh, while ITR-2/3 is for capital gains, foreign assets or business income. If you have filed returns using the wrong form, it may result in a defective return notice or rejection. Always check the form that is applicable to you and use the same to file returns.

3. Mismatch in TDS/TCS and Form 26AS/Form 16

To check whether the tax deducted matches the tax declared, the income tax department compares your returns with Form 26AS, AIS and TIS. If there is a mismatch, such as an error in your employer’s Form 16 or your TDS being misreported by your bank, this mismatch could trigger an automated review, which could hold up your refund. So, always double-check the tax credits before submitting your return.

4. Not e-verifying your return

If you don’t e-verify your tax return, it won’t be processed. E-verification should be completed within 30 days of filing. You can do it using your Aadhaar OTP, net banking, demat account or even an ATM (for some banks). Without e-verification, your tax return will be incomplete and any refund you may receive will be held up.

5. Claiming excessive or incorrect deductions:

Claiming more deductions than you are eligible for could set off alarm bells in the system. For example, claiming ₹1.5 lakh under Section 80C without any real proof may result in the system flagging the return for review or manual review. Claim only what you can support with investment proofs, salary slips or bank statements.

It is important to follow the basics to get your tax refund on time. Whether it's your account statements, e-verification of your account, or filling out the right forms, a little due diligence now can save you weeks of waiting later.

Also read: Delhi's Taj Hotel receives bomb threat: 'Guests will be sent to god'

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IMD predicts heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar; Delhi-NCR weather conditions expected to be..., here's all you need to know
IMD predicts heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar; Delhi-NCR weather conditions
Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer Siddhartha Singh lists worst foods that hinder your weight loss: Aloo Paratha, Coke, more to avoid
Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer Siddhartha Singh lists worst foods that hinder your w
PM Modi set to visit Manipur tomorrow, first trip since 2023 ethnic violence in state: Know what's on agenda
PM Modi set to visit Manipur tomorrow, first trip since ethnic violence in state
Asia Cup Winners by Year: Complete list of champions from 1984 to 2023
Asia Cup Winners by Year: Complete list of champions from 1984 to 2023
Vivek Agnihotri shares photo of packed theatre watching The Bengal Files, Dhruv Rathee blasts him for this reason: 'This should be a crime'
Dhruv Rathee slams Vivek Agnihotri for showing The Bengal Files to kids
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE