ITR Filing 2025: Haven’t got your refund yet? These 5 mistakes could be the reason

There are some common mistakes you should avoid to get your refund without any interruption.

Income tax refunds are usually processed smoothly. If you have filed your taxes but your refund is stuck or delayed, some minor mistakes made during filing could be the reason behind it. Whether you are under the new tax regime or the old one, mistakes like incorrect bank details, not verifying your returns, or claiming ineligible deductions can hinder the process and delay your refund. But these are not all. There are some common mistakes you should avoid to get your refund without any interruption.

1. Incorrect or inactive bank account details:

Tax refunds are credited only to pre-verified bank accounts. Errors like incorrect account details (such as account number or IFSC), or if your account is not linked to your PAN, can hinder the receipt of the refund. To prevent this, make sure you pre-verify your bank account on the income tax portal. Also, ensure that the bank account you provide is active and capable of receiving electronic credit. Inactive or certain NRE/NRO accounts may reject the refund transfer.

2. Filing under the wrong ITR form

There are different types of forms for different incomes. For instance, ITR-1 is for salaried individuals with income up to ₹50 lakh, while ITR-2/3 is for capital gains, foreign assets or business income. If you have filed returns using the wrong form, it may result in a defective return notice or rejection. Always check the form that is applicable to you and use the same to file returns.

3. Mismatch in TDS/TCS and Form 26AS/Form 16

To check whether the tax deducted matches the tax declared, the income tax department compares your returns with Form 26AS, AIS and TIS. If there is a mismatch, such as an error in your employer’s Form 16 or your TDS being misreported by your bank, this mismatch could trigger an automated review, which could hold up your refund. So, always double-check the tax credits before submitting your return.

4. Not e-verifying your return

If you don’t e-verify your tax return, it won’t be processed. E-verification should be completed within 30 days of filing. You can do it using your Aadhaar OTP, net banking, demat account or even an ATM (for some banks). Without e-verification, your tax return will be incomplete and any refund you may receive will be held up.

5. Claiming excessive or incorrect deductions:

Claiming more deductions than you are eligible for could set off alarm bells in the system. For example, claiming ₹1.5 lakh under Section 80C without any real proof may result in the system flagging the return for review or manual review. Claim only what you can support with investment proofs, salary slips or bank statements.

It is important to follow the basics to get your tax refund on time. Whether it's your account statements, e-verification of your account, or filling out the right forms, a little due diligence now can save you weeks of waiting later.

