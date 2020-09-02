ITBP jawans carry porter's body 22 km for 8 hours on shoulders, so that family can perform his last rites

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) carried the dead body of a porter 22 kilometers on foot to hand it over to the family. 30-year-old Bhupendra Rana worked as a porter for the ITBP. On Friday, August 28, Rana was hit by a landslide and died, while he was on his pony, carrying ration and essentials to ITBP camps at high altitudes.

September 2, 2020

His friends did inform the family about the mishap but could not carry the body with them due to hostile conditions. Rana's family requested the body to which ITBP agreed. But due to bad weather, a chopper was not able to take the body down the hill 22 km to Mawani-Dawani in Pithoragarh district., his village.

Seven ITBP jawan carried the body on their shoulders, taking turns on the treacherous terrain on foot. Rana is survived by his wife and three children.

District Magistrate of Pithoragarh Vijay Kumar Jogdande said, "Rana's Family requested to arrange a chopper but the weather did not allow it to take off. So, we reached out to ITBP and they deputed seven personnel for carrying the body from Bugdiyar to Munsyari."

These jawans carried the body for 22 km to the Lilam village, a day after Rana died. The next morning an ITBP jeep carried the body to Munsyari. It was taken to Rana's native village in Pithoragarh on August 30. Here he was cremated on Monday, August 31.

Two weeks ago, ITBP personnel carried an injured woman from Bugdiyar to Munsyari for treatment.