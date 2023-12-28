Italy to allow Indian students temporary residence after studies under new mobility pact

The agreement, given the green light by the Indian cabinet on Wednesday, is poised to not only strengthen bilateral ties but also address irregular migration.

Italy is set to welcome an increased number of Indian workers under the recently approved India-Italy Migration and Mobility Agreement. The agreement, given the green light by the Indian cabinet on Wednesday, is poised to not only strengthen bilateral ties but also address irregular migration.

According to details released by the Indian government, the agreement reserves quotas for both seasonal and non-seasonal workers from India. For non-seasonal workers, Italy has allocated quotas of 5,000, 6,000, and 7,000 for the years 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Total reserved quota stands at 12000 for non-seasonal workers. Additionally, for seasonal workers, quotas of 3,000, 4,000, and 5,000 have been reserved for the same period (total reserved quota stands at 8000 for seasonal workers).

The new mobility pact, operating under the Flows Decree, outlines incremental increases in reserved quotas for both seasonal and non-seasonal workers from 2023 to 2025. The Italian government's move is seen as a strategic effort to meet its labour demands and simultaneously foster closer people-to-people contacts between the two nations.

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar, representing India, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, representing Italy, signed the agreement on November 2, 2023.



The accord aims to consolidate the current Italian visa regime, offering pathways for post-study opportunities, internships, and professional training for Indian citizens under the existing labour mobility structures.

For Indian students seeking professional experience in Italy after completing academic or vocational training, the agreement allows temporary residence for up to 12 months.

Provisions related to professional training, extracurricular internships, and curricular internships have been outlined, enabling Indian students to gain valuable experience in line with Italian skill and training standards.

Joint working groups will be established to discuss Youth Mobility and the facilitation of recruitment of Indian professionals in the healthcare and medical services sectors. India has signed such Migration and Mobility pacts with several countries, including Denmark, France, Germany, Portugal, and negotiations with others.