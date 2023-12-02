Headlines

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni posts selfie with PM Modi, calls pic 'Melodi'

What is White Lung Syndrome? Mysterious pneumonia outbreak hits children in US

CAT 2023 Answer Key: IIM CAT answer key expected THIS week at iimcat.ac.in

Animal box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer beats Pathaan, Gadar 2, mints Rs 61 crore

Bagheera in real life: Black panther spotted in Odisha, viral pics captivate social media

BB17: Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Arya evicted for his physical fight with Abhishek Kumar; Arun, Ankita, Munawar break down

IND vs AUS, 4th T20I: Rinku Singh, Axar Patel shine as India beat Australia by 20 runs, lead series 3-1

India, Sweden announce launch of LeadIT 2 in Dubai

Motivational quotes by Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa

6 blockbusters Amitabh Bachchan rejected

7 whistle-worthy moments from Salaar trailer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Salaar Ceasefire trailer: Prabhas slays dozens of baddies to protect Prithviraj Sukumaran, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

India

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni posts selfie with PM Modi, calls pic 'Melodi'

PM Modi also referred to his Italian counterpart and talked about efforts by the two countries for a sustainable and prosperous future.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 06:24 AM IST

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni posted a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting on the sidelines of the ongoing 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai on Friday.

"Good friends at COP28. #Melodi," Italian PM Meloni wrote in a post on Instagram.

PM Modi also referred to his Italian counterpart and talked about efforts by the two countries for a sustainable and prosperous future.

"Met PM @GiorgiaMeloni of Italy on the sidelines of the #COP28 Summit. Looking forward to collaborative efforts between India and Italy for a sustainable and prosperous future," PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi also met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Barbados counterpart Mia Amor Mottley, French President Emmanuel Macron, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UK PM Rishi Sunak among other leaders.

COP28 Summit is being held from November 28-December 12 under the Presidency of the UAE.

PM Modi participated in the World Climate Action Summit, the high-level segment of the COP28 to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) on Friday.

This is PM Modi's third appearance at the World Climate Action Summit after he visited Paris in 2015 and Glasgow in 2021.

During his UAE visit, PM Modi noted that climate change has had an immense impact on the countries in the Global South.

The PM said climate finance and technology are essential to fulfil the Global South's aspirations.

He also underlined that countries in the Global South, including India, have a smaller role to play in climate change but the impact of climate change on them is immense. 

