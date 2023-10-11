Headlines

'It will have strong, adverse impact...': Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on crude oil amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said that if crude oil prices go up, it will have a very strong and adverse impact on attempts at global economic recovery.

ANI

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 10:49 PM IST

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, which raised concerns about its potential impact on crude oil, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said that if crude oil prices go up, it will have a very strong and adverse impact on attempts at global economic recovery.

"It stands to reason that if the crude oil prices go up, that has a very strong and adverse impact on the attempts at global economic recovery. I think the global markets will factor all things into account and if the supply lines are not disrupted, hopefully, we will able to navigate through everything. But this is not something on which I would like to speculate," Puri said.

"What we are doing is that we are watching it on a real-time basis and I am confident that India will navigate this both on availability and other factors," he added. The Israel Defence Force (IDF) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus on Wednesday said that 1200 Israelis were killed and more than 2,700 wounded and emphasised that the Israeli soldiers are ready to execute a mission in Gaza.

"Four days after Hamas breached into Israel, attacked Israeli communities, murdered and massacred Israeli citizens and took dozens of Israeli hostages into Gaza. The death toll is staggering, a 1200 dead Israelis. The overwhelming majority of them civilians and more than 2700 wounded and sadly something tells me that these are not final numbers," he said.

The IDF spokesperson said that about 300000 soldiers had been deployed at the Gaza border and claimed that they would ensure that Hamas would not have any military capabilities at the end of the war.

In a live video posted on X, Lieutenant Colonel Conricus added, "We have sent our inventory, armoured soldiers, our artillery cores and many other soldiers from the reserves. 300000 in numbers in different brigades and divisions and they are now close to the Gaza strip getting ready to execute the mission that the Israeli government and that is to make sure that Hamas at the end of the war won't have any military capabilities by which they can threaten or kill Israeli citizens."

As part of the ongoing counter-offensive against Hamas, dozens of Israeli Air Force fighters struck over 200 targets in the Al-Furqan neighbourhood. In a post shared on X, IDF stated, "Dozens of Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck over 200 targets in the Al-Furqan neighbourhood--a terrorist hotspot from which Hamas devises and executes their attacks. This is the 3rd counterstrike in the area during the last 24 hours, in which 450 targets were struck." 

